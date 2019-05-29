Firefighters work through night to tackle farm blaze

More than 30 firefighters and six appliances were at the scene of the fire.

Blaze: Firefighters attend farm. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

More than 30 firefighters have been working through the night tackling a large blaze at a farm building in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a farm near Polbeth, at around 9.10pm on Tuesday.

At the height of the incident six appliances and 32 firefighters were at the scene.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Two fire engines remained at the scene on Wednesday morning cooling the site down.

