Search for missing schoolboy last seen two days ago

The last known sighting of 14-year-old Aaron Strachan was on Monday afternoon in Edinburgh.

Missing: Aaron was last seen two days ago. Police Scotland

A search is under way for a missing schoolboy who was last seen two days ago.

The last sighting of 14-year-old Aaron Hughes was in Craigmillar Park, Edinburgh at around 4.15pm on Monday.

Aaron, who has curly brown hair and wears braces, is described as being around 5ft10 with a slim build.

When he was last seen he was wearing black Adidas joggers, a light grey puffer jacket and green Under Armour hoodie.

He is also known to have two small rucksacks and a sleeping bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.