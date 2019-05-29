Man murdered partner he wrongly believed was having affair

Robert Douglas has been jailed for life over the killing of Marie Walker at their Edinburgh home.

Robert Douglas: Will serve at least 16 years in prison. Police Scotland

A grandfather who murdered his partner after becoming "delusional" with the idea she was having an affair has been jailed for life.

Robert Douglas, 64, was told he'd have to serve at least 16 years for the murder of 61-year-old Marie Walker at their home in Pennywell, Edinburgh, in August 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the first offender wrongly believed that Ms Walker was cheating on him.

He told psychiatrists that a "red mist" descended on him after he confronted her with his delusional belief.

Douglas grabbed Marie's throat and dragged her out the bed, banging her head off the fireplace. He then tried to take his own life.

On Wednesday, judge Lord Boyd told Douglas that a life sentence was the only option available to him.

He added: "It is clear to me that you would rather have died in the suicide attempt than be here facing justice.

Marie Walker: Murdered at home in Edinburgh.

"But it is fitting that you are facing justice in a court of law because the deliberate taking of any life is a most heinous crime.

"It is clear that you were motivated by jealousy, believing, wrongly on all the evidence that was before the court that your partner was conducting an affair.

"You resolved to murder Marie Walker and commit suicide. Despite a determined effort on your part your suicide attempt failed.

"You are a family man - a father and grandfather. By all accounts they loved and cared for you as they did for Marie.

"But you took Marie from them in the most brutal way and I suspect that the circumstances of her death and how it came about will weigh with them for the rest of their lives.

"By all accounts you were until shortly before these events a close, loving couple."

Douglas was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Livingston last month. Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about his character.

