Planes narrowly avoided collision at Edinburgh Airport

A Boeing 737 from New York came within 900m of an Airbus A320 heading for London.

Incident: The two planes came within 875m of each other. AAIB

Two passenger planes narrowly avoided a collision at Edinburgh Airport as one came into land as the other took off.

The incident, which occurred on August 13, 2018, saw a Boeing 737 landing from New York come within 875m of a London-bound Airbus A320 which was on the runway.

Factors including brief delays to the Airbus' departure and the speed of the Boeing 737 being higher than normal before air traffic controllers became aware of their closeness.

An Air Accidents Investigation branch report found that a trainee controller lacked the experience to resolve the situation quickly.

A supervising training instructor deemed it safer to let the 737 land, rather than instructing the plane to abort the landing.

The report said a number of actions had been taken to improve safety and better training for staff.

