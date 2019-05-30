Officers injured after police car hit by vehicle on M9

The car was struck on the hard shoulder on the motorway at Larbert, Falkirk, on Thursday.

Police: Officers were taken to hospital.

Two police officers have been left injured after their car was hit by another vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M9.

The officers were called to the M876 slip road on the motorway at Larbert, Falkirk, after a vehicle had careered off the road at 7.40am on Thursday.

The police car was then ploughed into by another vehicle on the hard shoulder while the officers were sitting in it.

Both officers as well as a man, who was driving the vehicle that hit the police car, have been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

It is not known if their injuries are serious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley were called to the M876 near Junction 7 at around 7.40am following a report that a car had left the road.

"A police vehicle, which responded to this incident, was struck by another car around 8.15am while stationary on the hard shoulder.

"Two officers, within the vehicle at the time, and the driver of the car have been taken to hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle which left the road was uninjured.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and the M876, eastbound at Junction 7, is closed.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

