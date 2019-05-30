Man stabbed to death on street near Edinburgh Castle

The attack took place on the city's Johnston Terrace at 1.50pm on Thursday afternoon.

Edinburgh: The area has been cordoned off by police. (Gavin Scott/@GavScott) Gavin Scott (@GavScott)

A man has been stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle.

A man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead by the ambulance service.

Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident at the tourist hotspot.

Police: A man has been arrested.

Forensic officers have been called and the area has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

Inspector David Robertson said: "I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

"Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible."