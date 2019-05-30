  • STV
Jim Clark motorsport museum set to open this summer

Jenness Mitchell

The announcement comes on the anniversary week of the racing driver's historic Indy 500 win.

Champion: Racing driver Jim Clark.
Champion: Racing driver Jim Clark. Sutton Images

A £1.6m museum celebrating the achievements of double Formula One world champion Jim Clark will open in the Borders this summer.

The state-of-the-art facility, which is being built in Duns, will open to the public on July 11.

The announcement was made in the week of the anniversary of his historic win at the Indianapolis 500 in 1965.

The Jim Clark Museum's dynamic exhibition space will feature memorabilia and trophies, race cars, new image galleries and film footage, interactive displays, and technology and education zones.

Museum: An artist's impression of what the facility will look like.
Museum: An artist's impression of what the facility will look like.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for culture and sport, said: "Work is progressing well on the new museum, with Live Borders now on-site to complete the internal fit-out and prepare the exhibitions.

"This project has been almost five years in the planning and in just six weeks we will have a fantastic new museum open to the public which will really do justice to Jim Clark's incredible achievements in the racing world and also his life as a Borders farmer.

"The new museum will be a fantastic addition to the tourism offering in Berwickshire and will provide an economic boost for not just the immediate area but also the wider Scottish Borders."

Clark was born in Kilmany in Fife, but raised in the Borders, and was crowned Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965.

He died, aged just 32, in a racing crash at Hockenheimring in Germany on April 7, 1968.

Legend: Clark with his team at the Indianapolis 500.
Legend: Clark with his team at the Indianapolis 500. Jim Clark Trust/Motorsport Images

Shona Sinclair, Live Borders curator, stated: "Jim's replica Indianapolis 500 trophy will be on display in the new museum alongside new items, film footage and photographs to showcase Jim's inspirational career.

"A huge amount of work has gone into researching and preparing the collection for display and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers who have assisted the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum team with this task.

"We can't wait to start welcoming visitors."

The project in his honour has been backed by a number of organisations, including Scottish Borders Council, Live Borders, The Jim Clark Trust and The Jim Clark Memorial Room.

Funding has also come from individual donations, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland and the Fallago Environment Fund.

Speed: Clark was a double Formula One world champion.
Speed: Clark was a double Formula One world champion. Sutton Images

In addition to the new museum, The Jim Clark Trust is developing a tourist trail around the area.

Secretary Ben Smith said: "Jim's victory at Indianapolis in 1965 expanded his fan-base massively and we have no doubt that fans from across the world will descend on the new museum after it opens this summer.

"All the partners are working to maximise the impact of the interest in Jim and the opening of the new museum, and as part of that the trust is developing a tourist and car club trail that will provide additional interest for visitors, and also bring many car enthusiasts to the museum for many years to come."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.