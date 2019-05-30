Six people including ten-year-old girl injured in crash

The collision between a Volkswagen Golf and Ford Fiesta happened on the A72 on Wednesday.

Crash: The collision happened just outside of Walkerburn. Google 2019

Six people - including a ten-year-old girl - have been injured in a car crash in the Scottish Borders.

The collision between a black Volkswagen Golf and red Ford Fiesta happened one mile east of Walkerburn on the A72 at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Members of the public helped at the scene until emergency services arrived.

The 26-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the Golf was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Fiesta, along with two women aged 36 and 18, were transported to the infirmary with serious injuries.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a ten-year-old girl was transported to Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Following the collision, the road was closed for almost eight hours for investigation works.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Gary Taylor said: "This has been a serious collision involving six people who were taken to hospital following the incident.

"A number of members of the public stopped at the scene to assist prior to the arrival of emergency services and I would like to thank them for their assistance at the scene.

"As part of our inquiries, we're keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A72 around the time of the collision, and who saw the vehicles immediately prior to, or who witnessed, the collision.

"Anyone with relevant dashcam footage should contact officers to provide this as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.