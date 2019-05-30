Judy Murray inducted into university's sports hall of fame

The tennis coach was honoured alongside Dr Chloe Maclean and Corrie Scott.

Honoured: Judy Murray has been added to the University of Edinburgh's sports hall of fame. REX/Ken McKay/ITV

Tennis coach Judy Murray is one of three new additions to the University of Edinburgh's sports hall of fame.

The former Fed Cup captain was welcomed at the annual celebration of sporting excellence this week.

Mrs Murray won 64 Scottish titles over the course of her competitive playing career and helped to coach her sons Andy and Jamie, who went on to achieve world number one status in singles and doubles respectively.

Another Edinburgh alumnus, karate expert Dr Chloe Maclean, was also admitted to the hall of fame.

She was crowned British champion nine times, secured two senior Commonwealth championship titles and has four senior European wins to her name.

Also honoured was Corrie Scott, who swam at three Commonwealth Games, beginning in Delhi in 2010, before undertaking a masters degree in chemistry.

At the 2014 Glasgow games, she secured a bronze medal in the 50m breast-stroke, setting a new Scottish record.

Jim Aitken, director of sport and exercise at the University of Edinburgh, said: "It is an honour to welcome these three inspiring women into our sports hall of fame.

"Each has contributed immeasurably in their chosen fields and helped establish the university's place as a leading destination for gifted students wanting to pursue their academic and sporting ambitions."

