Woman seriously injured in Beetle and Mercedes smash

The 68-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the crash in Blair Drummond.

Blair Drummond: The crash happened on the A84. Google 2019

A woman has been seriously injured in a road crash.

The 68-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the two-car smash between a white Volkswagen Beetle and silver Mercedes.

The incident happened on the A84 near Blair Drummond, Stirling, at around 2.20pm on Thursday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are wanting to speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw either of the cars prior to the collision.

"The vehicles involved were a white Volkswagen Beetle which was travelling southbound and a silver Mercedes which was travelling northbound.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police."

