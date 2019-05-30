Woman seriously injured in Beetle and Mercedes smash
The 68-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the crash in Blair Drummond.
A woman has been seriously injured in a road crash.
The 68-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the two-car smash between a white Volkswagen Beetle and silver Mercedes.
The incident happened on the A84 near Blair Drummond, Stirling, at around 2.20pm on Thursday.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers are wanting to speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw either of the cars prior to the collision.
"The vehicles involved were a white Volkswagen Beetle which was travelling southbound and a silver Mercedes which was travelling northbound.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police."
