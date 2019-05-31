St Andrews set for major expansion with 900 new homes

New shops and businesses, a care home and a civic centre also approved by Fife Council.

St Andrews: Expansion given go ahead.

Hundreds of new homes will be built as part of a major expansion of St Andrews.

Around 900 homes, new shops and businesses, a care home and a civic centre have also been approved by Fife Council.

The site to the west of the historic town will be developed over 25 years, with both primary and secondary schools being expanded.

The North Haugh area is expected to remain largely untouched to protect biodiversity, however a new trail will be created around the water currently there.

A raised viewpoint is also in the plans, offering unobstructed views over the historic heart of St Andrews.

Councillors voted to approve the planning application by nine votes to three.