Man 'murdered with scissors' near Edinburgh Castle named

Paul Smith, 28, died at the scene after being stabbed in the capital's Johnston Terrace.

Paul Smith: He was allegedly stabbed to death.

A man who was allegedly murdered with scissors near Edinburgh Castle has been named.

Paul Smith, 28, was stabbed to death on Johnston Terrace at 1.50pm on Thursday.

A 40-year-old has been charged in connection with the alleged murder and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Edinburgh: Police cordoned off the area. Gavin Scott (@GavScott)

Inspector Bob Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this time.

"We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

"The 40-year-old man has been held in police custody to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 3."