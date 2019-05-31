Murder squad called after body found in missing man search

Police dogs and a helicopter discovered a body while trying to find Tony Hutchison.

Tony Hutchison: The murder squad has been called.

The murder squad has been called after a body was found in the search for a missing man.

Police dogs and a helicopter discovered a body in Jubilee Crescent in Gorebridge, Midlothian, during the search for Tony Hutchison.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the 49-year-old's family have been informed.

Mr Hutchison, of Gorebridge, was last seen leaving a house on Station Road at 7.45am on Thursday before being reported missing.

The murder squad has now been called in as part of the discovery, which was made at 7.10pm on Thursday.

Inspector Grant Durie said: "At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

"I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

"Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales added: "A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

"We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

"Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer."