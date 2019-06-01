Body discovered in wheelie bin during search for missing man

Tony Hutchison was reported missing after leaving Station Road, Gorebridge on Thursday.

Missing: A body has been found in search for Tony Hutchison.

A body has been discovered in a wheelie bin during the search for a missing man in Midlothian.

Tony Hutchison from Gorebridge was last seen leaving a house on Station Road at 7.45am on Thursday before being reported missing.

Police dogs and a helicopter were utilised as part of the search.

It is understood his body was found in a wheelie bin on Jubilee Crescent in Gorebridge at 7.10pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the 49-year-old's family have been informed.

The murder squad has now been called in as part of the discovery.

'I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.' Inspector Grant Durie

Inspector Grant Durie said: "At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

"I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

"Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales added: "A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

"We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

"Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer."

