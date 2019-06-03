Drugs worth £348,000 seized after sports pavilion raid

Detectives recovered cocaine, heroin and cannabis from the building in Grangemouth.

Grangemouth: The drugs were recovered at Zetland Park. Google 2019

A man has been charged after almost £350,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis was recovered during a raid on a former sports pavilion in Falkirk.

Local officers initially discovered a significant quantity of cocaine during a stop and search in Zetland Park, Grangemouth, on Friday.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at a pavilion nearby and unearthed the rest of the haul - worth an estimated street value of £348,000.

A 35-year-old man was held in custody and was expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the find.

Detective sergeant Mark McCullagh said: "Disrupting the sale of illicit substances within our communities will continue to be treated with the utmost seriousness by officers.

"We will not allow people to profit from putting others at risk of harm.

"I want to thank the public for their ongoing support in tackling drug offences and would encourage anyone with information to report this to police."

Also on Friday, a 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested after £64,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in a police raid in Aberdeen.

The pair were expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.