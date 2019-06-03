Man in court over murder of Edinburgh University worker

Paul Smith, 28, was stabbed to death on Johnston Terrace, near Edinburgh Castle, last week.

Paul Smith: Colleague paid tribute to 'perfect friend'.

A man has been charged with murder after an IT worker was stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith, who worked at Edinburgh University, died after the incident on Johnston Terrace at 1.50pm last Thursday.

On Monday, George McAdam appeared at the city's sheriff court where he was charged with murdering Mr Smith, who was 28.

McAdam, 40, of no fixed abode, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in the coming weeks.

A colleague who worked closely with Mr Smith said he is heartbroken over his friend's death.

He said: "Paul was the perfect colleague and the perfect friend. Paul had a way of making everyone feel important - he wanted to help and no problem, big or small, was given anything other than his full commitment.

"Our hearts are broken but we feel blessed to have worked so closely with Paul over these past few years.

"Our thoughts go out to Paul's mum, dad and his dog Kimmy at this sad time. Paul's family was his core and his love for them guided his life and work in so many ways."

