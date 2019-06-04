Residents evacuated as fire crews tackle laundrette blaze
No-one was injured in the fire, which happened in Edinburgh on Monday night.
Residents were evacuated as firefighters tackled a large blaze at a laundrette in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Raeburn Place after the alarm was raised at 9.54pm on Monday.
People living in flats above the laundrette were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in the premises on the ground floor. No-one was injured.
Footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building.
Firefighters had put the blaze out by 2.30am on Tuesday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.