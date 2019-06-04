Residents evacuated as fire crews tackle laundrette blaze

No-one was injured in the fire, which happened in Edinburgh on Monday night.

Edinburgh: Firefighters tackled the blaze in Raeburn Place. Carol Purcell

Residents were evacuated as firefighters tackled a large blaze at a laundrette in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Raeburn Place after the alarm was raised at 9.54pm on Monday.

People living in flats above the laundrette were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in the premises on the ground floor. No-one was injured.

Footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters had put the blaze out by 2.30am on Tuesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.