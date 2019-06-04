Lorry fuel spill and HGV crash causes rush hour delays

Drivers have been warned to take care following a series of road incidents on Tuesday morning.

Traffic: Drivers have been warned to take care following a series of incidents. Pixabay

Rush-hour drivers are facing major delays after a lorry's ruptured fuel tank spilled out onto a road in Perthshire.

The incident happened on the A9 northbound near Blackford at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to expect delays as the area has been restricted following the spill.

A collision involving a HGV in Kirkcaldy, Fife, has also brought traffic to a standstill.

The incident, which happened shortly after 8am on the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout, has caused a three-mile traffic jam.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers as emergency services have blocked the roundabout, prohibiting any vehicles from getting through.

At around 6.57am, traffic was also brought to a halt after a HGV blew a tyre onto the A90 northbound before Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

A lane was closed for more than an hour until the vehicle was dealt with.

