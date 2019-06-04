Tributes to Scottish champion boxer found dead aged 26

Three-time national champion Connor Law, from Kelty in Fife, was described as a 'true gentleman'.

Connor Law: Tributes have been paid to the super-middleweight champion.

A Scottish champion boxer has been found dead aged 26.

Tributes have been paid to the three-time national champion Connor Law from Kelty in Fife.

The super-middleweight has been described as a "true gentleman" who was a "pleasure to train with" following his death which police are not treating as suspicious.

Mr Law started his career with Glenrothes Amateur Boxing Club before missing out on the 2014 Commonwealth Games selection for Glasgow.

Boxing: Connor Law started his career at Glenrothes Amateur Boxing Club.

He then turned pro and was unbeaten in 13 professional outings.

In a tribute on social media, Glenrothes Boxing Club said: "It's with the heaviest of hearts Glenrothes Boxing Club mourns the passing of Connor Law.

"Connor was one of the most talented up and coming boxers with a bright future ahead of him.

"He was nothing short of a true gentleman both inside and outside of the ring. He was a pleasure to train and always made time to help others in the gym."

Boxing Scotland posted: "Connor was a former Scottish Elite champion and represented Scotland at numerous international competitions including the prestigious Finnish Tammer tournament which he won in 2013.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Connor's family, friends and all those who worked with Connor at the Glenrothes Boxing Club. Gone but not forgotten."

World champion Josh Taylor also paid tribute to Mr Law, saying he was a good friend of his.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.