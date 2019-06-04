  • STV
  • MySTV

Swan dies after violent dog attack at nature reserve

Jenness Mitchell

The Scottish SPCA is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control following numerous attacks.

Attack: The injured swan had to be put to sleep.
Attack: The injured swan had to be put to sleep. Scottish SPCA

A swan that was attacked by a dog had to be put down after suffering severe injuries.

The Scottish SPCA said the bird would have "experienced immense pain and suffering" due to the severity of the wounds inflicted during the attack at Straiton Pond Nature Reserve in Midlothian on April 30.

A passer-by alerted the animal welfare charity after spotting that the swan was unable to walk on his right leg.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector Paul Anderson said: "The caller was worried the swan was out of the water and sitting in an area popular with people and dogs and was making no effort to protect his mate."

After securing a boat to help with the rescue, officers transported the animal to the Scottish SPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannanshire where vets concluded that the wing injury had been caused by a dog bite.

'The swan would have experienced immense pain and suffering due to the severity of the dog attack wounds.'
Scottish SPCA chief inspector Paul Anderson

Chief inspector Anderson added: "Of greater concern to the vets was a badly arthritic leg that had become infected.

"This wound and condition was deemed untreatable and in the interests of the bird's welfare, the difficult decision was made to put him to sleep.

"This condition meant he wouldn't have been able to survive in the wild as he wouldn't have been able to get in and out of the water, fly and evade danger.

"It could have been the leg injury that made the swan an easy target for the dog in the first place.

"The swan would have experienced immense pain and suffering due to the severity of the dog attack wounds."

Following another recent dog attack on a swan at Victoria Park in Glasgow, the Scottish SPCA is urging owners to keep their pets under control.

Chief inspector Anderson stated: "This is a stark reminder to dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around swans, and all wildlife, at all times."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.