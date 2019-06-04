Massive blaze rips through football club's stadium

The blaze happened at Newtown Park, the home of Bo'ness United, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire: The blaze happened at the home of Bo'ness United. Lip Mearns

A football club's stadium has gone up in flames.

The blaze happened at Newtown Park, the home of Bo'ness United, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

More than 20 firefighters are tackling the blaze, which started in rolls of astroturf.

Established in 1945, Bo'ness United are a former Junior football team who switched to the East of Scotland league last summer.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have three appliances and a water carrier.

"We are at the scene and the fire is well developed."

In a post on social media, Bo'ness Community Council said: "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in @nessunitedfc @NewtownAssoc and @Kinneilband on the devastating fire at Newtown Park.

"Such a blow given the work that's been ongoing recently."

More to follow.