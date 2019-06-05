  • STV
Nicola Sturgeon opens new Edinburgh Airport terminal

STV

The £75m expansion enhances connectivity options and will support growth to 20 million passengers.

Edinburgh: New terminal opened (file pic).
Edinburgh: New terminal opened (file pic). Pixabay

Nicola Sturgeon has officially opened a new terminal at Edinburgh Airport.

The £75m expansion enhances connectivity options and will support growth to 20 million passengers.

The First Minister received a tour of the terminal from Gordon Dewar, the airport's chief executive.

She said: "I am delighted to open this terminal expansion, further establishing Edinburgh Airport as a gateway to Scotland from the rest of the UK and internationally.

"Edinburgh Airport not only supports our business and tourism sectors but employs 700 people directly and 7000 through partner businesses - I was particularly pleased to meet engineering apprentices who are learning their trade in a fast-paced environment such as aviation.

"This £75m investment will future-proof the airport for continued growth. As an outward-looking nation, it is now more important than ever that we enhance connectivity with our European partners and with the rest of the world."

The development includes new gates, aircraft stands and international and domestic passenger arrivals halls, as well as baggage reclaim areas and an extended immigration hall.

It also has new retail and food and beverage outlets.

The work comes as part of a larger programme of investment in key terminal and airfield facilities over the next five years.

Almost £300m is being spent on a new baggage system, more new stands, improved check-in facilities and a new access road.

Mr Dewar said: "This is of course an investment in Edinburgh Airport but it's also an investment in Scotland's economy and future as we are a facilitator of many things, from business and tourism to culture and education.

"More than 14 million people come through our doors every year and we have invested to accommodate even more as more and more people choose air travel to come to Scotland or to visit the world around us.

"We want that experience to be as positive as possible and this expansion provides greater options, including the ability to achieve greater connectivity.

"I'm delighted to be able to show the First Minister what we have delivered and to demonstrate the commitment and dedication of our staff and everyone involved in the construction of this expansion.

"I can think of no better reward than having the First Minister here to celebrate their work."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.