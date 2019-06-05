Person dies on the tracks after being struck by train

Emergency services were called to Dunfermline Town railway station at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

Fife: The person was struck at Dunfermline Town railway station. Pixabay

A person has died after being hit by a train in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Dunfermline Town railway station at around 6.30am on Wednesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended, however the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to identify the person and notify their family.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "At 6.30am today, officers were called to Dunfermline Town station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"A report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal."

Following the incident, a number of rail services were disrupted.

ScotRail advised passengers that their tickets would be valid on local bus services. By 8.23am, the line was reopened.

