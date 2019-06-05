Fake handbags and clothes worth £850,000 seized at airport

Border Force officers recover more than 1600 counterfeit items at Edinburgh Airport.

Border Force carried out two operations.

Fake designer handbags and clothes worth more than £850,000 have been seized at Edinburgh Airport.

Border Force officers recovered more than 1600 counterfeit items in the space of seven days in April, it emerged on Wednesday.

They first found 892 fake items, including shoes and clothing branded Gucci, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Nike, worth around £230,000.

A week later, 723 items branded Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Balenciaga were seized, valued at £618,000.

Border Force assistant director Adam Scarcliffe said: "The international trade in counterfeits is linked to serious and organised crime and undercuts honest traders, damaging our economy.

"We are determined to crack down on this trade and have many more items detained which are awaiting confirmation from the rights holders that they aren't the genuine article."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.