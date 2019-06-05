Historic church to undergo half a million pound makeover

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy will be turned into a tourist attraction during a major revamp.

Fife: The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy will be turned into a top tourist attraction.

More than £500,000 will be spent transforming a 700-year-old church in Fife into a tourist attraction.

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy has been in use for 775 years, with the oldest written record in 1244 when it was consecrated by Bishop de Bernham.

However, the 15th century B-listed tower is now in need of essential repair work.

Alongside maintenance to the leaking roof and much-needed stonework, structural timber repairs will also have to be carried out.

The tower's windows and louvers will have to be refurbished, as will the clock and stairs.

The development phase - which includes hiring a project manager and architect, as well as carrying out site investigations and surveys - is expected to cost over £80,000.

A funding request has been put into Fife Council for £15,000.

The community has already raised £2000 for the project and other grants will come from trusts such as the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The second phase of the project will carry out the restoration work and will also look at turning it into a top heritage site.

Tourist improvements to the Old Kirk will include a digital reconstruction of the late medieval pre-reformation Old Kirk.

As well as the digitalisation of historical artefacts, visitors will also be able to enjoy a 3D digital interactive tour of the Old Kirk and tower.

Webcams will also be installed on the tower roof for live panoramic views over Kirkcaldy and beyond.

This part of the project is expected to cost £445,913 but cannot be started until the initial phase has been carried out.

The church hall is already used for mixed use, often holding concerts and musical events.

