Train station to be restored nearly 80 years after closure

Station will be centrepiece of waterfront regeneration in Granton area of Edinburgh.

The station has been largely disused since 1942.

A former train station in Edinburgh could be restored as the centrepiece of a waterfront regeneration.

The city council is pressing ahead with plans to regenerate Granton - which could include 4000 new homes, services, retail and cultural offerings to be built over the next 15 years.

More than £1.7m of Scottish Government funding will be used to bring the listed former Granton train station back into public use.

The building is a B-listed former rail station, which was built in 1903 to serve the former Granton gas works.

The station closed in 1942 and has been largely disused since. It is currently in poor condition and it's not yet known what the station building could be used for.

Local Conservative councillor Jim Campbell said: "I am delighted that some funds have been identified to secure and make safe Granton Station - a grand B-listed Edwardian station that was once a bustling transport hub."

