'Cruel' carer subjected pensioners to 'degrading' treatment

Jacquilyn MacKenzie was charged after whistleblowers at a Falkirk care home reported her actions.

Struck off: Jacquilyn MacKenzie caused pensioners distress. Pixabay

A carer who subjected nursing home residents to "abusive, cruel, neglectful and violent" treatment has been struck off the register.

Jacquilyn MacKenzie caused a pensioner who had soiled himself distress by threatening to take pictures and send them to his wife.

She also refused to take a woman to the toilet, and assaulted another resident by pulling her by the legs.

Scotland's care body claimed her actions "caused distress to residents in their own home, a place where they were entitled to feel safe and well cared for".

MacKenzie was charged by police after whistleblowers at Newcarron Residential and Nursing Care Home in Falkirk reported her misconduct to management.

MacKenzie, who was a supervisor at the home, was sacked by her employer and was later handed a Community Payback Order with unpaid work after she was found guilty of neglecting and ill-treating people in her care following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The abuse occurred in January 2018. Following the conclusion of her court case in February this year, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed her from the care register.

The removal came into effect on Wednesday.

'Your behaviour was abusive, cruel, neglectful and violent.' Scottish Social Services Council

In a published report, the SSSC stated that MacKenzie's fitness to practise was impaired due to her convictions.

They said: "Your behaviour was abusive, cruel, neglectful and violent.

"You abused the trust that was placed in you as a social service worker.

"Your behaviour caused distress to residents in their own home, a place where they were entitled to feel safe and well cared for.

"Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continuing to be a social service worker."

MacKenzie, who was said to have had a "long and previously unblemished career", refuted the charges in court.

Due to her denial, the SSSC believed that there was a high risk of the bad behaviour occurring again.

'There has not been any meaningful apology. You have not demonstrated any understanding of the impact your actions had on the residents involved.' Scottish Social Services Council

They added: "This was a pattern involving three different residents over two separate night shifts a few days apart.

"You have denied behaving in this manner however you have been convicted.

"There has not been any meaningful apology. You have not demonstrated any understanding of the impact your actions had on the residents involved.

"There is a high risk of the behaviour occurring again given your denial of wrong doing, lack of insight, reflection or apology, the serious nature of the behaviour and the values issues that such cruel and abusive behaviour suggests.

"Repetition of similar behaviour would place vulnerable people at acute risk of serious harm."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.