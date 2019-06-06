Dad's body found in bin 'may have been dumped after overdose'

Tony Hutchison was found dead in Gorebridge, Midlothian, at 7.10pm on Thursday May 30.

Tony Hutchison: A major investigation is being carried out.

A dad who was found dead in a wheelie bin may have been dumped there after overdosing on a street.

Police are investigating the line of inquiry into the death of Tony Hutchison, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, whose body was found on the village's Jubilee Crescent.

He was last seen leaving a house on Station Road at 7.45am on Thursday, May 30, before being reported missing.

His body was later found at 7.10pm that evening.

Officers believe Mr Hutchison may have died following a drug overdose.

They are also investigating whether the dad was left to die in a wheelie bin after being found unresponsive in the street.

Inspector Grant Durie said: "At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

"Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Chief inspector Arron Clinkscales added: "A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

"We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

"Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer."