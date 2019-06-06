  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots D-Day heroes awarded highest French military honour

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Four Scots veterans were awarded the the Knight of the Légion d'Honneur Cross.

Pointing towards his lapel groaning with medals, Leonard Humphrey gesticulates towards his latest honour - the Knight of the Légion d'Honneur Cross.

"It is an honour, I mean all these are an honour in a way," the D-Day veteran explains of the medal, the highest French order of merit for military and civil endeavours.

But modestly he adds: "Not greatly deserved but there you are."

Mr Humphrey is one of four Scottish veterans who took part in the D-Day landings on June 6 1944 who were awarded the honour at a reception in Edinburgh on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII landings.

Taking place at The French Consulate and organised by Armed Forces charity Legion Scotland and The French Consulate General, the event was attended by around 15 D-Day veterans, serving personnel, various dignitaries and Graeme Dey, the Scottish Government's Minister for Parliamentary Business and Veterans.

Eric Tandy, David Livingston and David Duguid also received the Knight of the Légion d'Honneur Cross was presented on behalf of the President of the French Republic by the Consul General of France to the veterans who served on D-Day and were part of the subsequent liberation of France.

Since June 2014, more than 5800 medals have been awarded.

Medal: Leonard Humphry, Eric Tandy and David Livingston received the honour.
Medal: Leonard Humphry, Eric Tandy and David Livingston received the honour. Mark Owens/Poppyscotland

Eric Tandy, who was just 20 years old when he parachuted into France during D-Day, was taken prisoner by the Germans up until the end of the war.

While his experience as a prisoner was "something he would not want to repeat", he said being a paratrooper was an "exhilarating experience".

"The best thing about the whole thing was meeting people in their armchairs and they're still smiling", he says of the ceremony. "They've done a lot for the country and I think that meeting them has been very uplifting for me as well.

"I would like to say at this moment that I appreciate what all the countries have done, especially now. Let's hope we don't have any future wars, one against the other."

D-Day veterans invited to the reception.
D-Day veterans invited to the reception. Mark Owens/Poppyscotland

Mr Humphrey added that while he felt he had "an easy war", his memories of D-Day often fall towards those who weren't so lucky rather than his own experiences.

"I've visited graves of people we lost. In particular one grave of a chap about my age and he was far braver than me. He volunteered to go on a reccy passing for the next move and he got killed.

"I buried him and the next day I went on leave, which I had been looking forward to for months.

"He was just my age and he would have been 94 now."

'There were times when you were scared stiff and times when you were absolutely confident.'
John Macmillan, D-Day veteran

John Macmillan, who was also honoured at the ceremony, said that he was determined to serve in the war despite having a young wife and two small children.

However, he questioned his bravery as he sailed towards the Normandy landings.

"There were times when you were scared stiff and times when you were absolutely confident," he says.

"I remember the crossing being very bumpy and feeling quite seasick, although I don't think it was seasickness, I think I was scared to death.

"Your emotions take over and you think 'will we or won't we'.

"You never know in the moment. I survived it and I was lucky. You didn't stop to think about these things, you just got on with it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.