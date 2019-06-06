Two teenagers charged over fire at football stadium and hall

The boys, both aged 16, have been charged over the blaze at Bo'ness United's stadium.

Bo'ness: Two teens charged over fire.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at a football ground in West Lothian.

The 16-year-old boys are due to appear at court on Friday over the blaze at Bo'ness United's stadium that broke out at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spent several hours tackling the flames but there were no injuries.

Both suspects will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

