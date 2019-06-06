Man stabbed and slashed with kitchen knife in street attack

The victim was left injured after being attacked by two men on Thursday morning.

Injured: Man attacked with kitchen knife. Police Scotland

A man has been left with slash and stab wounds after a violent street attack in West Lothian.

The 32-year-old was on Brisbane Street in Craigshill when he was assaulted by two hooded men armed with a kitchen knife at around 10.40am on Thursday.

The victim sustained numerous cuts and puncture wounds to the body and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he continues to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described wearing dark-coloured clothing and speaking with Eastern European accents.

Police enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Jo McCall from Livingston CID said: "The victim has sustained a number of very painful injuries during this attack and we are currently working to establish why he was targeted and who was responsible.

"Anyone who was on Brisbane Street during Thursday morning and witnessed what happened, including motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is urged to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relating to this incident then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101.

