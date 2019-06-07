Arrests over cannabis farms at derelict pub and chip shop

Two men have been charged after £250,000 worth of cannabis was seized in West Lothian.

Polbeth: Police raided The Firs Public House. Google 2019

Two men have been charged after £250,000 worth of cannabis was seized following police raids on a derelict pub and abandoned chip shop.

Officers from the West Lothian Community Investigation Unit made their move on The Firs Public House in Polbeth at around 11.25am on Thursday.

Inside the derelict building, they recovered around 750 cannabis plants and various items used in the cultivation process.

Two men, aged 36 and 38, were arrested over the discovery and are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 36-year-old was also charged in connection with the police seizure of around 300 cannabis plants from a derelict chip shop in Main Street, Fauldhouse, last December.

Detective sergeant Gillan Ross said: "This has been a massive drugs recovery that was made possible thanks to the vital information we received from the public.

"Our communities continue to make it clear that they will not tolerate drug production and drug dealing in their areas and whenever they provide us with intelligence, we will carry out enforcement activity like this.

"In total, the cannabis recovered in Fauldhouse and in Polbeth is worth around £250,000 and seizing it has undoubtedly put a significant dent in the operations of this crime group.

"We want to make it clear that drug crime, regardless of the scale, will not be tolerated and should you be found to be involved, you will be brought to justice."

