Go glamping at Gleneagles as hotel pitches new resort

The world-famous five-star hotel wants to branch into the growing glamping market.

Gleneagles: The hotel hopes to build a new leisure development. Google 2019

A major 'glamping' and leisure development is set to be created at a farm near Gleneagles Hotel.

The world-famous five-star hotel has been given planning permission 'in principle' for the site at nearby Easterton Farm.



The growing trend of glamping sees campers provided with modern comforts while they sleep under the stars.

Gleaneagles' plans include 56 permanent safari-style tents, with toilets, electricity and stoves.

Cabins, studio apartments, a spa, two restaurants, shops and a pub would also feature.

Hotel chiefs said the development would create around 250 jobs - 188 in construction and 64 permanent roles once the resort is operational.

A spokesperson for Gleneagles Hotel said: "We're delighted that outline planning consent has been granted for our proposed Easterton Farm development.

"The next steps will involve working closely with local authorities and professional bodies to carefully consider a range of concepts in order to ensure we pursue the optimal development of the site."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.