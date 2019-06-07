Go glamping at Gleneagles as hotel pitches new resort
The world-famous five-star hotel wants to branch into the growing glamping market.
A major 'glamping' and leisure development is set to be created at a farm near Gleneagles Hotel.
The world-famous five-star hotel has been given planning permission 'in principle' for the site at nearby Easterton Farm.
The growing trend of glamping sees campers provided with modern comforts while they sleep under the stars.
Gleaneagles' plans include 56 permanent safari-style tents, with toilets, electricity and stoves.
Cabins, studio apartments, a spa, two restaurants, shops and a pub would also feature.
Hotel chiefs said the development would create around 250 jobs - 188 in construction and 64 permanent roles once the resort is operational.
A spokesperson for Gleneagles Hotel said: "We're delighted that outline planning consent has been granted for our proposed Easterton Farm development.
"The next steps will involve working closely with local authorities and professional bodies to carefully consider a range of concepts in order to ensure we pursue the optimal development of the site."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.