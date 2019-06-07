Security officer stabbed as gang escape whisky plant

The guard was attacked at Diageo's bottling facility in Fife after confronting three men.

A security officer was stabbed in the stomach after confronting a gang of men at a whisky bottling plant in Fife.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked during his night shift at Diageo in Leven around 11.30pm on Thursday.

After spotting three men illegally on the premises, the security guard gave chase and managed to apprehend one of the males.

He was then stabbed, suffering an injury to his abdomen.

The suspects - aged between 20 and 30 - were last spotting making their escape towards Kennoway, or possibly the Broom area of Leven.

The victim was then taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Police investigating the attack have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective inspector Chris Mill said: "The victim has sustained a very painful, but thankfully, not life-threatening injury, while carrying out his security duties and we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area surrounding Diageo late on Thursday evening, or have any other information that can assist this ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately."

