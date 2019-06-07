Fatbergs 'weighing same as 28 elephants' pulled from sewers

160 tonnes of fats, oils and grease cleared from beneath the historic streets of St Andrews.

Fats, oils and grease had built up beneath St Andrews. Scottish Water

'Fatbergs' weighing the equivalent of 28 adult elephants have been cleared from the sewers of St Andrews.

Scottish Water spent six weeks carrying out a 'deep clean' beneath the historic town's streets in a bid to clear blockages and prevent flooding.

In total, 160 tonnes of fats, oils and grease were vacuumed out using specialist equipment.

Kitchens in a host of restaurants and cafes in St Andrews have now been fitted with grease-trapping devices in a bid to prevent more fatbergs from building.

Mike Will, waste water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: "As a result of our time in Fife, the sewers will be 160 tonnes lighter.

"There was no secret to this diet's success - this weight loss was only possible with the incredible support from the businesses we visited."

