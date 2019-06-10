Man arrested after 'attempted abduction' of 12-year-old boy

The schoolboy was said to have been grabbed as he was walking in Dunblane.

A man has been arrested after the alleged attempted abduction of a 12-year-old child.

The schoolboy was said to have been grabbed as he was walking on Stirling Road in Dunblane at 12.45pm on Saturday.

The youngster was not injured but contacted his parents who notified the police.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Grant MacDonald said: "I want to reassure the people of Dunblane that, since this report was received, extensive enquiries have been ongoing and this has been treated as a top priority for local officers.

"A man has now been arrested and remains in police custody while our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident continues.

"We fully appreciate the concern this has caused, as well as the distress to the boy and his family, and would urge anyone who may have been in this area around this time, or who has information relevant to our investigation, to come forward."