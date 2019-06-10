Man falls from building and lands on woman walking by

Man and woman both suffered injuries after incident in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Duke Street: A man is in a serious condition.

A man has landed on a woman pedestrian after falling from the window of a building in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Duke Street shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition while the woman, who was walking on the pavement below, was also injured in the incident.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police and Ambulance crews attended in Duke Street, Edinburgh, just after 5pm on Sunday with regards to a man who appears to have fallen from a building.

"This male and another female injured during the incident have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. If anyone has any information that might be relevant, please contact police via 101."