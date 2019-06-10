  • STV
  • MySTV

Wanted: Blood donors to help save those like little Ruby

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The seven-year-old and her family front major drive to keep supplies high over the summer.

Ruby Pearson is only seven, but has already undergone numerous life-saving blood transfusions.

The first was when she was just eight weeks old after her parents took her to hospital complaining that she appeared jaundiced.

It would soon transpire she had hereditary spherocytosis, in which blood cells are defective.

Lifesaving: Ruby (left) with sister Millie, has had numerous transfusions.
Lifesaving: Ruby (left) with sister Millie, has had numerous transfusions. Scotblood

Ruby and her family are now fronting a major drive to make sure blood supplies don't drop over the summer.

"Ever since that day, Ruby has had one or two transfusions every year," her mother Lisa Rae, from Bathgate, said.

Last year, the youngster had four blood transfusions before a splenectomy in a bid to control her condition.

"They had to remove her spleen to stop the need for transfusions hopefully and to stop her being so jaundiced," her mum explained.

"Ever since the splenectomy she's been getting on really well, she's not had a transfusion, her skin is a better colour as well.

Ruby before her operation.
Ruby before her operation. Scotblood

"The first thing she said when she woke up from her operation was that she had pink hands, she's never had pink hands or rosy cheeks."

As the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) launched Blood Donor Week on Monday, leading up to World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) on Friday, the family also paid tribute to Scots who have helped keep their little girl alive.

Ruby's dad Darren Pearson said: "If it wasn't for these people, Ruby would likely be dead."

Her mother added: "Life is just so much better. We will be forever grateful."

Blood supplies can drop by up to 20% during the summer holiday period and SNBTS is asking Scots to know their blood type and regularly monitor the Scotblood website so they can ensure they donate should supplies of their group drop.

During the summer, more than 450 blood donors are required to donate every day.

Ruby's family are calling on more people to donate blood.
Ruby's family are calling on more people to donate blood. STV

With eight different blood groups, the SNBTS is currently asking people with the blood group A+ to make an extra effort to donate.

Each blood donation can be split into three separate parts red cells, platelets and plasma and by giving blood, donors can potentially save up to three lives.

Lynne Willdigg, associate director of donor and transport services at SNBTS, said: "In Scotland we are thankful to all our blood and platelet donors who ensure patients will always receive the right blood product at the right time .

"There are eight different blood groups, and we aim to maintain a five to seven day supply of each one at all times. Our focus is to ensure that we consistently meet patient needs, and to this end we work closely with hospitals to forecast that demand.

'A+ is Scotland's second most common blood group, so we must welcome 121 donors with this blood group every day.'
Lynne Willdigg, SNBTS

"This means that we can provide donors with a greater level of detail about how their donation is needed.

"For example, A+ is Scotland's second most common blood group, so we must welcome 121 donors with this blood group every day.

"Currently, A+ is sitting at four days supply, so it is just below the desired level of five days.

"This is why we are asking A+ donors to come forward now and ensure supplies remain at healthy levels throughout the summer period."

To register as a blood donor or to find out where your nearest donation session is, call 0345 90 90 999, or visit www.scotblood.co.uk

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.