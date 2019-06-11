Man charged over 15-year-old girl's death on Calton Hill

Mhari O'Neill, from Edinburgh, was found dead in the city last December.

Mhari O'Neill: Tributes have been paid.

A man has been charged over the death of a 15-year-old who was found on Calton Hill.

Mhari O'Neill, from Willowbrae in Edinburgh, was discovered dead by a member of the public on Saturday, December 8.

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with her death and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Inspector Susan Balfour said: "Our sympathies remain with Mhari's family at this time.

"We will now begin the work to prepare this case for court and I would like to thank all members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation."

Her family described the schoolgirl as someone who had a passion for music and loved going to gigs.

In a statement, they said: "Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

"Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

"What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

"We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time."