Flood warning as heavy rain set to hit parts of Scotland

Flooding: A weather warning has been issued.

Parts of Scotland have been warned to expect flooding amid forecasts of heavy rain.

Edinburgh and areas including the Borders and the Lothians are expected to be hit by downpours on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warning is in place from Wednesday morning until midday on Thursday.

Homes and businesses could be flooded while travel disruption is also expected.

STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said: "We have a fair bit of rain heading our way, there is a Low Pressure system over the channel at the moment which has stalled, bringing spells of heavy rainfall to parts of the UK.

"A Met Office yellow warning has now been extended to Scotland as that low pressure changes orientation, bringing spells of heavy rain to some parts of the Borders, the Lothians and even Edinburgh at times.

"We'll see the rain move in during the early hours of the morning which could have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places.

"We'll see that rain extend towards the Forth on Wednesday although the north of Scotland should still enjoy drier conditions.

"I'm afraid Thursday isn't looking too great at all at the moment either with quite a bit of rain around so it's definitely raincoat weather and do take care on the roads with all that surface water around."