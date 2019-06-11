Teenager in court charged with killing 15-year-old girl

Ewan Fulton was arrested after Mhari O'Neill was found dead on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

Mhari O'Neill: Tributes have been paid.

A teenager has been charged with killing a 15-year-old who was found on Calton Hill.

Ewan Fulton was arrested after Mhari O'Neill, from Willowbrae in Edinburgh, was discovered dead by a member of the public on Saturday, December 8.

The 18-year-old, from Livingston, is accused of culpable homicide following the incident.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was granted bail and is expected to appear in court at a later date.