Amber warning as heavy rain set to hit parts of Scotland

Areas including East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders could face flooding on Thursday.

Flooding: An amber warning has been issued.

An amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Scotland.

Areas including East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders are expected to face spells of heavy rainfall with as much as 100mm of rain possible on higher ground.

The amber warning is in place until 3pm on Thursday which means there could be a risk of flooding causing power cuts and difficult driving conditions.

STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said: "We'll see spells of heavy rain developing this evening with around 30 to 50mm expected to fall quite widely in southeast Scotland.

"We could see 80 to 100mm rain falling over higher ground.

"The main regions affected will be East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders.

"Elsewhere, it will be a bit on the murky side tonight with some drizzle around," Laura added.

"It will be a bit on the gusty side too, we've already recorded around 46mph winds in Aberdeenshire today, though we will see that wind ease off a bit through the night.

"The rain will then push across the rest of the country into Thursday, with spells of heavier downpours at times and as we approach Friday we could see the odd rumble of thunder around too."

Laura said we could expect some sunnier conditions on Friday too though, with temperatures reaching 17C in some parts of the country.

She added: "On the positive side, we will see some sunnier spells by the end of the week in between the showers.

"As temperatures recover by Friday, we may even hopefully see a 17C in Aberdeenshire if we're lucky."