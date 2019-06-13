Six-screen cinema part of shopping centre revamp plans

  • STV
Bosses at the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh also want to move the transport hub.

Edinburgh: Plans have been submitted for a six-screen cinema.
Edinburgh: Plans have been submitted for a six-screen cinema.

Shopping centre bosses have tabled plans to build a new cinema as part of a revamp of the Gyle Centre in Edinburgh.

Plans have been handed over to city council planners to extend the shopping centre into the existing car park at the facility in the west of the Capital - resulting in the loss of hundreds of spaces.

The proposals for full planning permission include a six-screen cinema on the upper level containing up to 800 seats, a revamped food court and new retail and leisure units.

Upgrade: Gold cladding will change the branding of the centre.
Upgrade: Gold cladding will change the branding of the centre.

The current interior of the shopping centre and food spaces are about to undergo a transformation as part of a planned "comprehensive refurbishment"- with gold cladding set to change the branding of the Gyle.

A total of 334 car parking spaces will be lost to make way for the extension - with the current 2678 bays whittled down to 2344.

A new "central civic event space" is also included in the plans at the central mall entrance, as well as added landscaping and green space.

Traffic: The transport hub will also be moved.
Traffic: The transport hub will also be moved.

Bosses are also planning to move the current taxi and bus drop-off area, which is currently outside the main entrance, to another part of the car park - a short walk from the entrance.

The planning documents state: "The new location is still very close to the central entrance and is connected to this area via a safe pedestrian route.

"The Gyle Shopping Centre is very well served by existing public transport with regular bus services bringing passengers directly onto the site adjacent to the central mall entrance, a tram stop on site and the recently completed Edinburgh Gateway Train Station only a few hundred metres away and linked via a new pedestrian underpass.

"There are a number of pedestrian links into the site from South Gyle Broadway, together with an existing underpass providing a safe route from the adjacent Business Park."

