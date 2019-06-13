  • STV
Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits on display in Edinburgh

STV

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outfits will be shown at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Friday.

Royal: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married last year.

The wedding outfits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going on display in Scotland for the very first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, married on May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

From Friday, a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will also include the special exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Edinburgh: The wedding outfits on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. STV

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress with boat-neckline bodice was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy.

It will be displayed with the five-metre-long silk veil which was held in place by a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, presented to the Duchess by the Queen, and a replica of the bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers for the exhibition.

The Duke's wedding outfit was a frock coat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals), specially commissioned for the occasion and made by tailors at Dege and Skinner on Savile Row.

Stunning: The dress was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. STV

He has loaned an identical uniform to the exhibition, which includes a single-breasted blue doeskin jacket and the trousers, officially called overalls, made from a blue and black barathea.

In a recording for visitors the pair discuss their wedding plans, including their choice of outfits, music and flowers.

Prince Harry said: "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms.

"It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."

Family ties: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's page and bridesmaid outfits. STV

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's page and bridesmaid outfits are also on display at the exhibition.

