Man cleared of attempting to murder six-week-old girl

Nathan Elliot, 20, was acquitted after two days of evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Elliot appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A man has been cleared of trying to kill a six-week-old baby.

Nathan Elliot, 20, was charged with attempting to murder the little girl in Edinburgh.

She suffered 19 rib fractures in March last year, a court heard.

But after listening to two days of evidence at the city's High Court, judge Lady Scott acquitted the kitchen porter on Thursday.

Elliot, from Edinburgh, was also cleared of another charge of assaulting the child by striking or seizing her.

He had lodged a special defence of incrimination, claiming that any attacks were carried out by the child's mother.

