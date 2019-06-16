Exploring the link between animal cruelty and human violence

The Scottish SPCA has teamed up with the University of Edinburgh for a specialist conference.

Conference: The event will explore the link between animal cruelty and human violence. Pixabay

The Scottish SPCA is teaming up with the University of Edinburgh to explore the link between animal cruelty and human violence.

A specialist conference and knowledge exchange event will raise awareness of intentional and unintentional animal cruelty, its connections with human-directed violence and child abuse, and how this can sometimes be a precursor to further crimes.

The event will examine the ramifications of animal cruelty and provide information on interventions.

It will also include guidance for professionals on recognising non-accidental injury in animals.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, Scottish SPCA head of education and policy, said: "By highlighting the implications of animal cruelty in young people, we can encourage and advise on the best steps to address this behaviour.

"By doing this, we can help professionals who work with young people and/or animals to recognise, and report, concerning actions.

"We believe we can work with the next generation effectively and truly make a difference to both young lives and animals across Scotland.

"By bringing together professionals who work with young people and/or animals, in particular those in the children's charitable sector, social work, mental health teams, NHS, Police Scotland, vets, teachers among others, we can work together to protect the health and safety of all animals and young people."

Those attending will get to learn about the Scottish SPCA's Animal Guardians Programme, the latest research being conducted by the Child, Adolescent and Animals Research (CAAR) team at the University of Edinburgh, and hear a keynote speech by Phil Arkow - coordinator of the National Link Coalition, the national resource centre on the link between animal abuse and human violence in the United States.

Jo Williams, professor of applied developmental psychology, clinical and health psychology, added: "This landmark conference will focus on animal cruelty and its links to adverse childhood experiences and human violence.

"By bringing a range of professionals together, and highlighting cruelty as a cross-profession societal issue, we will focus on what we can all do within our professions to promote both animal welfare and young people's health, safety and development."

The conference will take place on September 9 at the Playfair Library Hall in Edinburgh.

For the full programme, go to bit.ly/2KUtDSo.

