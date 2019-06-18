Climate protests: 13 held after campaigners block roads

Eight men and five women arrested following incidents in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.

Protest: Thirteen people have been arrested. Extinction Rebellion Scotland

Police arrested 13 people during a climate change rally which forced road closures in Edinburgh.

Traffic was held up after campaigners set up a road block on Lothian Road on Monday afternoon.



Attempts were also made to block North Bridge and George IV Bridge, which police were able to prevent.

Six men - aged 46, 57, 53, 19, 68 and 25 - were arrested at the Lothian Road blockade.

Two men, aged 32 and 49, and five women aged 61, 18, 41, 57 and 37, were arrested following other incidents in the capital.

An ongoing protest has seen campaign group Extinction Rebellion Scotland set up camp at the Scottish Parliament.

They are calling on the government to do more in response to what they call a "climate crisis and ecological breakdown" as the Climate Bill is to be discussed in Holyrood this week.

Chief Superintendent Matt Richards from Police Scotland said: "First and foremost I want to thank the communities of Edinburgh for their patience and co-operation while we dealt with the events that took place within the city centre on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

"Our number one priority is, and always will be, public safety and we took all the necessary steps to remove demonstrators without risking injury to them, our officers or others in the area.

"While we fully support the right to peaceful demonstration, any action which puts members of the public at risk of injury, or has an impact on the city's infrastructure, is unacceptable.

"We have outlined our stance to the protesters and remain in dialogue with them, while at the same time we continue to plan for any further activity that may occur over the coming days."

