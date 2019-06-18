Arrest made after man stabbed to death on street  

The 37-year-old man died in hospital following the incident on Monday afternoon.

A man has died after being stabbed on an Edinburgh street. STV

A man has died after being stabbed on an Edinburgh street.

Police were called to Viewcraig Gardens near Dumbiedykes after reports of a disturbance at around 4pm on Monday.

A 37-year-old man was found seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later died.

A 52-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 37-year-old man on Monday 17th June.

"Officers were called to Viewcraig ‎Gardens at around 4pm following a report of a disturbance and the man was found with serious injuries.

"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later passed away.

"A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is asked to come forward immediately."

