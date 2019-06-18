Schoolboy shot in neck during drive-by air gun attack

The 16-year-old suffered a neck injury after being targeted from a black Transit van in Kirkcaldy.

Schoolboy: Teenager injured in shooting.

A schoolboy has been shot in the neck during an air gun attack in Fife.

The 16-year-old sustained a neck injury after he was shot with an air rifle on Monday afternoon.

The attackers drove past in a black Transit before shooting at the boy on Roslyn Street, Kirkcaldy.

Police investigations are ongoing to trace those responsible.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a teenager was injured by an air weapon in Kirkcaldy.

"The incident happened during the afternoon of Monday June 17 after the weapon was fired from a black Transit van in Roslyn Street.

"The 16-year-old victim sustained a minor injury to his neck and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible."

