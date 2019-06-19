Man stabbed to death on street in broad daylight named

Another man has been charged over the death of Mr Edmond who was found seriously injured.

A 52-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death. STV

A man who was stabbed to death on an Edinburgh street in broad daylight has been named.

Alistair Edmond was found seriously injured after police were called to the city's Viewcraig Gardens at 4pm on Monday.

The 37-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later died of his injuries.

A 52-year-old man has now been arrested and charged over the death that police are treating as murder.

He is due to appear at court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Gayfield CID, said: "Our condolences are with Alistair's family at this difficult time, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"I want to reassure the local community that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Alistair's death.

"Inquiries continue and I'd urge anyone who may have information which can assist and has not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland on 101."